3 Hampton Roads athletes named Virginia Sports HOF Student-Athletes of the Year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Sunday afternoon, three high school athletes from the 757 were named Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Student-Athletes of the Year.

The winners are:



Ocean Lakes 12th grader Nina Dao - volleyball, track, field hockey

Churchland 12th grader Matthew McEwen - golf, swimming and diving, baseball

Catholic High 12th grader Joey Kagel - football, lacrosse



Below is the list of all 16 finalists:



Eric Bazile, 12th grade, Norview High School, Norfolk

Juliana Conza, 12th grade, Kellam High School, Virginia Beach

Parker Epperley, 11th grade, Blacksburg High School, Blacksburg

Austin Heft, 11th grade, Ocean Lakes High School, Virginia Beach

Madison Inscoe, 11th grade, Nansemond Suffolk Academy, Suffolk

Emma Lemley, 12th grade, Jefferson Forest High School, Forest

Lincoln Lubsen, 12th grade, Walsingham Academy, Williamsburg

Austin Miranda, 12th grade, Catholic High School, Virginia Beach

Christopher Parham, 12th grade, Dinwiddie High School, Dinwiddie

Barrett Rowe, 11th grade, Collegiate School, Richmond

David Smythe, 11th grade, Norfolk Academy, Norfolk