3 Hampton Roads athletes named Virginia Sports HOF Student-Athletes of the Year

Posted at 5:34 PM, Feb 28, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Sunday afternoon, three high school athletes from the 757 were named Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Student-Athletes of the Year.

The winners are:

  • Ocean Lakes 12th grader Nina Dao - volleyball, track, field hockey
  • Churchland 12th grader Matthew McEwen - golf, swimming and diving, baseball
  • Catholic High 12th grader Joey Kagel - football, lacrosse


Below is the list of all 16 finalists:

  • Eric Bazile, 12th grade, Norview High School, Norfolk
  • Juliana Conza, 12th grade, Kellam High School, Virginia Beach
  • Parker Epperley, 11th grade, Blacksburg High School, Blacksburg
  • Austin Heft, 11th grade, Ocean Lakes High School, Virginia Beach
  • Madison Inscoe, 11th grade, Nansemond Suffolk Academy, Suffolk
  • Emma Lemley, 12th grade, Jefferson Forest High School, Forest
  • Lincoln Lubsen, 12th grade, Walsingham Academy, Williamsburg
  • Austin Miranda, 12th grade, Catholic High School, Virginia Beach
  • Christopher Parham, 12th grade, Dinwiddie High School, Dinwiddie
  • Barrett Rowe, 11th grade, Collegiate School, Richmond
  • David Smythe, 11th grade, Norfolk Academy, Norfolk
  • Lexie Vanderloo, 12th grade, Loudoun County High School, Leesburg
