3 Hampton Roads athletes named Virginia Sports HOF Student-Athletes of the Year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Sunday afternoon, three high school athletes from the 757 were named Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Student-Athletes of the Year.
The winners are:
- Ocean Lakes 12th grader Nina Dao - volleyball, track, field hockey
- Churchland 12th grader Matthew McEwen - golf, swimming and diving, baseball
- Catholic High 12th grader Joey Kagel - football, lacrosse
Below is the list of all 16 finalists:
- Eric Bazile, 12th grade, Norview High School, Norfolk
- Juliana Conza, 12th grade, Kellam High School, Virginia Beach
- Parker Epperley, 11th grade, Blacksburg High School, Blacksburg
- Austin Heft, 11th grade, Ocean Lakes High School, Virginia Beach
- Madison Inscoe, 11th grade, Nansemond Suffolk Academy, Suffolk
- Emma Lemley, 12th grade, Jefferson Forest High School, Forest
- Lincoln Lubsen, 12th grade, Walsingham Academy, Williamsburg
- Austin Miranda, 12th grade, Catholic High School, Virginia Beach
- Christopher Parham, 12th grade, Dinwiddie High School, Dinwiddie
- Barrett Rowe, 11th grade, Collegiate School, Richmond
- David Smythe, 11th grade, Norfolk Academy, Norfolk
- Lexie Vanderloo, 12th grade, Loudoun County High School, Leesburg