40 Years and Counting: CNU's Ross passion for basketball as strong as ever

In 40 years pacing the sideline, Roland Ross knows his method has undergone a little bit of an evolution.

"Quiet competitor," he said of how he'd describe his current coaching style.

He took a pause, then jokingly showed how the change has happened.

"I've always been competitive. As of recent, I've had to learn to be quiet."

Ross' knowledge and experience is on display loud and clear anytime he's on the bench. He started his coaching career during the 1982-1983 season, joining the Christopher Newport staff. He'd wrapped up his playing career for the Captains in 1980.

He's stayed on staff with CNU ever since, spending four decades with the program.

"Christopher Newport has grown as a school and I just love the area," he said. "I just like to see the basketball players that come from this area and do well. I want to be a part of their journey."

His season doesn't end when CNU's year is done. Ross started coaching in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in 1988 and even after taking a small break, he estimates he's been on the bench for at least 20 tournaments since he started.

"I've coached a lot of good ball players here," he said. "Many years ago when I first got involved, I had the chance to coach (former NBA star) Tim Hardaway. My crossover going through college wasn't like his."

Like many coaches, the opportunities to leave or do something else. The Warwick High School graduate just never wanted to.

"I love my family. Not just my wife and my kids, but my basketball family," he said. "This is home for me."

Ross fell in love with the game while growing up in Norfolk, playing in the city parks. As the years have passed, he's learned to appreciate what basketball means in the 757 and legends who have come from the area.

"This is basketball heaven," Ross said. "I'm just part of it."

His career has included helping coach numerous NBA players in the PIT, while playing a part in 803 wins at Christopher Newport including the 2023 NCAA Division III National Championship, the Captains first title in program history.

Whether the next few years includes another championship or more future pros under his guidance, Ross says this as good as he could ask for.

"When you love the game, you're going to do what you love," he said.