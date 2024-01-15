43rd Virginia Duals becomes another homecoming for Poquoson native Jason Bryant

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) — Early on in his life, Poquoson native Jason Bryant was taught how important Virginia Duals weekend was.

"I don't know if you know how crazy Poquoson is about wrestling, but skipping school on Fridays for the Virginia Duals is essentially an excused absence," Bryant said.

Now living in New Brighton, Minnesota, Bryant always makes room for that 13-hundred mile trip back home to work the showcase...

"This is Christmas. This is what this is about," he said. How can you not love this?"

Bryant is used to traveling long distances for the sport. Since he first saw the Virginia Duals in 1995, the Old Dominion graduate has gone on to become a well-traveled public address announcer for numerous wrestling events.

"Wrestling has taken me to Azerbaijan twice. I've been to Uzbekistan, I've been to Kazakhstan, I've been to Australia," Bryant said.

His resume includes some of the most prestigious events in the world. He was at the microphone for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. Bryant's also been the PA announcer for the NCAA Division l and Division lll Wrestling Championships over the last seven years.

"Madison Square Garden in 2016, getting to announce the NCAA Championships in the world's most famous arena, that was a crazy moment," he remembered. "And then Helen Maroulis in Brazil winning gold, becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal."

"When Helen won, I was in tears."

He got the confidence to take the microphone up in his backyard.

"When I got to announce the Virginia Duals in 2001, I was 21 years old, in the tournament that got me to love the sport," Bryant said, "that was the moment where I went, 'I think I'm pretty good at this.'"

It's the only time he's announced the showcase in the 757, the spot usually filled by long-time announcer Ken Berger.

When he returns to work the tournament, he's usually running the Duals' social media and updating graphics.

"This is the only event I don't get paid to work because I come home and see family," Bryant said. "My high school's been in this for 43 years. I get back to my roots when I come back here in a lot of ways."