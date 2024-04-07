6,000 students fill Mackey Arena to watch Purdue play in NCAA's Final Four

WEST LAFEYETTE --- For Purdue students and fans, getting this close to a national title has been a long time coming.

On Saturday, they gathered for a watch party at Mackey Arena then took to the streets to celebrate their big win over NC State.

Black and gold Purdue pride rode high all night long at Saturday’s student only watch party in the arena.

"It's unbelievable. The energy is electric everybody is having a great time,” said Purdue Student and fan Timothy Chen. "It's a completely different experience then watching it at home."

Nearly 6,000 students gathered at the arena for the watch-party.

They were thrilled the Boilermakers pulled off the big win 50-63 over the Wolfpack in their first final four appearance since 1980.

"We're so excited. We've been waiting for this, and we knew that they could do it, so we're stoked,” said a group of Purdue fans.

Saturday's victory is a win many students felt like the men’s team deserved.

"I feel like we work we work hard and then we fall harder in March and it's just cool to see something actually pay off for once,” said Purdue Student sot: Micah Stonecipher.

Now fans and the team have their eyes set on an even bigger prize, a national championship.

"Job is not finished so we got one more we got to take that dub and bring it back home. Let's go Boiler up baby,” added another fan.

Another student only watch party is set to take place on Monday at Mackey Arena.

Doors open at 8 pm ahead of tipoff.