757 Countdown to Kickoff: Hall of Famer Faneca opens year two leading Frank Cox

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Many high school football players in Hampton Roads have great coaches. Not all of them are Pro Football Hall of Famers. Frank Cox's squad gets the chance to learn from an NFL great every day at practice.

"He's like a regular person to us," said Falcon senior Jordin Cooper. "He's chill, he's cool, he's a regular person to us, but it's cool though."

"It's so different," head coach Alan Faneca noted. "There are different levels, but there are always bits and pieces that you can take and give to them."

Faneca is entering his second season as Cox's head coach. He has an experienced team to lead into the upcoming campaign and he's more experienced himself, more accustomed to life in the big chair.

"Definitely a little more organized with things," the head coach said of year two. "I learned some things that I did like and didn't like to do last year that we've added and adapted."

Faneca has an impressive NFL resume, spending 13 seasons in the league, ten with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offensive guard would be part of a Super Bowl-winning team, earn numerous All-Pro honors and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February of 2021. However, that's not where he looks for inspiration when it comes to coaching.

"Not where I was as a player in the NFL, but as a player when I was on the high school field working with my teammates and my high school buddies and trying to win games just like they are," he pointed out.

Being a high school coach gives Faneca an opportunity to give back and influence his players, not just in football, but in life. That's one thing he gets from his current job that the NFL may not have given him.

"Really that's our goal number one is to be part of that village that raises young men into leaders and win games by doing it," the head coach noted.

The quests for those wins is underway. The Falcons are motivated after last year's first round playoff exit and 2022 gives them an opportunity to take the next step in a very competitive and talented Beach District.

"We want to win the Beach District," Cooper said. "Beach District title, then go from there."

"We've set our goals high," Faneca added. "I've always said that. No matter what you're doing in life, set your goals high. If you don't get there, at least you shot for it."

Frank Cox opens up its season on August 26 at Princess Anne.