NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The 757 is alive and well with rich athletic talent. Many student-athletes from Hampton Roads have gone onto reach the highest level of their respective sport.

757 Pipeline to the Pros is a 30 minute special focusing on football players who got their starts locally and went onto achieve success in the NFL. Tyrod Taylor, DeAngelo Hall, Don Carey, Aaron Rouse, Chris Slade and Bruce Smith sat down with News 3 to discuss their careers and what they are doing now.

We also highlight some additional players who have made it big in the NFL, including Michael Vick, Kenny Easley, Mike Tomlin and Aaron Brooks.

