757 products sign NFL deals as undrafted free agents

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Following this years NFL Draft, a handful of local football players sign with NFL teams.

Old Dominion sends three players to the league. Offensive lineman Isaac Weaver and quarterback/wide receiver Stone Smartt have signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Linebacker Jordan Young has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During their time at ODU, Weaver and Young each tied the program record for career starts with 48. Young also set the Monarch record for career tackles.

William & Mary offensive lineman is also signing with the Chargers. He joins four other former Tribe players on NFL rosters: Devonte Dedmon, Deandre Houston-Carson, Bill Murray and Luke Rhodes. A pair of W&M alums are also head coaches in the league: Buffalo's Sean McDermott and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin.

Norfolk State football is sending a player to the NFL as well. Defensive lineman Deshawn Dixon signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his senior season with the Spartans, Dixon had 54 tackles and recorded a MEAC-high 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

A Virginia Beach native is headed to Miami. Former Clemson and Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jordan Williams signed with the Dolphins. The Cox High School grad spent 2021 with the Hokies, recording 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.