757 products win national title with Randolph-Macon men's basketball

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the Randolph-Macon men's basketball team made program history over the weekend, winning their first ever NCAA national title, a pair of Hampton Roads natives also became first time champs: Virginia Beach's Josh Talbert and Newport News's Jaden Keasey.

"It was a lot to take in and was an amazing moment," Talbert said about the national championship victory. "Still feels unreal right now. The amount of support we get from the alumni and the school is super awesome. I think they deserved it."

"Put 18 years of my life, or more, towards this goal and now I'm reaping the benefits of it" Keasey said. "Everything that, not only me, but all the guys have worked so hard for has really just got accomplished.

"It's something you dream about as a kid."

Those childhood dreams having taken place in the 757 where the two honed their skills as young basketball players. Talbert did so at Kellam High School and Keasey at Menchville High School.

Those from Hampton Roads who helped them along the way are still key in the pair's basketball journeys.

"They shaped the man and player I am today," Talbert said. "Coaches, trainers and just friends. It's super cool and I think everyone did their own part to help us get to where we are today."

"I've had a lot of people that I've met pour so much into me from this area," Keasey said. "Now to see it pay off on this big stage is really crazy, so I'm really appreciative of all the people that made that impact on me."