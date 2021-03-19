757 Showdown: After weeks of waiting, Kecoughtan opens season vs. Phoebus

HAMPTON, Va. - In this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown, Kecoughtan opens its season against Phoebus on Saturday.

Teams on the peninsula have been hit hard with COVID-19 related cancellations this spring football season and this weekend's Kecoughtan-Phoebus game is a result of each of their original matchups being cancelled.

The Phantoms enter the game 2-0, meanwhile the Warriors have yet to play a single game this season.

"Any time you have something that you really truly care about taken away from you, it opened my eyes to how important the game really is and how much you truly enjoy it," Kecoughtan's first-year head coach Jeff Super said. "We're extremely blessed to have the opportunity to even be able to play."

Saturday's matchup gets underway at noon at Darling Stadium.