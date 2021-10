757 Showdown: Green Run becomes lone undefeated team in Beach District

Posted at 11:41 PM, Oct 01, 2021

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's 757 Showdown matchup, Green Run beats Ocean Lakes 27-12, becoming the lone undefeated team in the Beach District.

