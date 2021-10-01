757 Showdown: Green Run, Ocean Lakes battle for top spot in the Beach District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Only one Beach District team will remain undefeated after Friday night.

Green Run and Ocean Lakes, the lone 4-0 teams in the district, face off this week in our 757 Showdown matchup.

The Stallions look for a win that will keep them on the right track toward their goal of winning the district title, something they haven't done since way back in 1995.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins look for revenge over a Green Run squad that spoiled their playoff hopes last season.

"They know that it's gonna be a challenge beating this Green Run team," Ocean Lakes head coach James Yeager said about his team's expectations for Friday's game. "They're undefeated, we're undefeated. I think my guys are up for it. We're gonna try to come out and play some hard nosed football and take care of business."

"We were prepared well," Green Run head coach Brandon Williams said. "Just don't do anything outside the game plan. Don't try to be the hero and everything else will work itself out."

Dolphins players expect there to be a big turnout when they host the Stallions at 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean Lakes.

"I know that all of my friends and all of the kids at school think this is a huge game and know how big of a caliber game it is," Ocean Lakes kicker Leo Low said. "I'm pretty sure we're gonna have a lot of people tailgating in the parking lot before and a big turnout this game."

"This is the first time probably in a while that they're gonna come, everybody's gonna be here," Ocean Lakes quarterback Landon Spell added. "They're even [giving] free shirts, so everybody's gonna come out and it's a great game."