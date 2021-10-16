757 Showdown: Heritage falls to Warwick in first game since school shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - In this week's 757 Showdown matchup, Heritage High School returns to the field for the first time since the school's shooting.

The Hurricanes fell to Warwick 18-0.

"I'm proud that we kept fighting throughout the whole game," Heritage quarterback Derrick Gurley said. "We made some mistakes but we gonna make mistakes. We just gotta keep playing."

"Feels great to be back on the field," Vincent Moody II said after the team's first game since September 18. "We came out here, we put all our heart on this field. Even though the score was 18-0, I feel like we improved a lot as a team since allthe things we've been through."