757 Showdown: Heritage football returns to play for first time since school shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - On Monday, September 20 a shooting took place at Heritage High School, taking away chances to learn in person, be around friends and participate in athletic events.

All Hurricanes practices and games were put on pause, but after weeks away from the gridiron and seeing three games postponed, Heritage football return to the field Friday night.

The Canes have had the support of a school crisis team since the shooting took place, and during Thursday's practice, put into words what it's like to be faced with that unimaginable experience.

"They probably saw something that not a lot of people can even imagine seeing because that day is something they'll never forget," Heritage head coach Scott Woodlief said.

"I was like, ten feet away from when it happened so when it happened I was just getting in the building. I hadn't even been in school for an hour, so when it happened I didn't really know what was going on," Hurricanes wide receiver/safety Vincent Moody II said. "It was more of like, oh my god, are they shooting in school? And I just ran out here and everything was just happening so fast. I got a sister that go here. I was thinking about her. I got friends that were with me and I just left, so yeah, it was a lot going on. During that situation I was just shocked, like, they really did that?"

Heritage hits the field at 7 p.m. Friday night to face Warwick at Todd Stadium.

News 3 will have pregame coverage of the contest, beginning at 5 p.m.