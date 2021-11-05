757 Showdown: Local high school football juggernauts Phoebus, Oscar Smith face off

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - We are just one week away from the start of the high school football postseason, but two local teams are getting a taste of a playoff-caliber matchup Friday night.

Oscar Smith, which sits at the top of the 6A power rankings, and Phoebus, which leads 3A, are two of our area's best teams. When they face off Friday, they're each looking to proce who the top dog in the 757 is.

"It's one of those kind of like inner 757 family matchups and one of the family members are fighting for bragging rights," Tigers head coach Chris Scott said.

"Playing someone across the water I guess, it's a big deal," Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko said. "We haven't played any teams in that area for a long time and I think this is gonna be a big one."

"We gotta show the 757 that we own it, Tigers offensive lineman Brock Stukes said. "Even Virginia. We gotta show them that we own it."

"Hopefully it's an iron sharpens iron matchup, to where we're priming both of us to a great playoff run in the next couple weeks," Scott added.

Friday night's game at Oscar Smith High School gets underway at 7 p.m.