757 Showdown: Ocean Lakes, Landstown meet in Beach District clash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown, Ocean Lakes and Landstown face off in a Beach District clash.

The Eagles and Dolphins each picked up a win in week one, and each team acknowledges the magnitude of a loss as they prepare for Friday night's game, because this season's shortened schedule means that just a single loss could spoil a team's postseason chances.

"We know it's important knowing there's only five games and the coaching staff manages it that way, and it kind of helps," Landstown football coach Tommy Reamon said. "We've come together. This is a special group."

"We've really put in hard work through the offseason and we're ready to be great," Landstown defensive tackle Denzel Lawry said.

"[Coaches over exaggerate the preparation and everything for the game," Ocean Lakes receiver and linebacker Logan Istre said. "If either one of us lose it's a very dramatic hit for our playoff stature."

"It was very imperative over the time we had off, was to learn all the plays that we were gonna be running, so when we did get on the field it was in the back of our mind, like the back of our hand," Ocean Lakes lineman Shawn Fahey said. "The coaches really stress urgency and if we play urgent in practice we're gonna play urgent in the game, and a lot of teams can't keep up."

Friday's game between the Eagles and Dolphins will be played at 7 p.m. in the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.