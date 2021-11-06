757 Showdown: Oscar Smith shuts out Phoebus, 42-0

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - On Friday evening, the Oscar Smith football team shut out Phoebus 42-0 in a clash between two playoff-bound programs.

The Tigers were quick to score, finding the endzone on the first drive of the game on a 15-yard touchdown run by Sherrod Covil. Oscar Smith then rattled off four more touchdowns in the first half to give themselves a 35-0 lead by halftime.

Friday's game marks the last regular season contest for the Tigers and Phantoms, who each prepare to begin postseason play next week in their respective classes.

"It's like playing your big brother, little brother or just twin brother," Oscar Smith head coach Chris Scott said about the matchup between two 757 powerhouse programs. "They've got a great staff, they've got a great team. We just came out and it was our night tonight.

"I think they'll go on and get better from it, we'll get better from it, and go on to have a lot of great nights the rest of the season and hopefully [they'll] win it all, and hopefully we do the same, starting our journey into the playoffs."