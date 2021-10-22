757 Showdown: Undefeated Phoebus looks to fend off district rival Woodside

HAMPTON, Va. - The Phoebus High School football lteam remains the only undefeated squad in the Peninsula District, and Friday night, looks to keep that streak going in a matchup that puts the district title on the line.

The Phantoms face Woodside in this week's 757 Showdown. A win by the Wolverines would mean multiple teams could earn a share of first place, while a Phoebus victory would mean the title is likely theirs.

Phoebus is accustomed to success. They've own the last four district titles and a whopping 37 straight district games.

Head coach Jeremy Blunt explains why he believes his program finds success year in and year out, stating, "I really do believe it is that whole passing down to the next generation. Our team motto is team me. That means together everyone achieves more, and we really just try to live inside that small bubble right there."

"It's all about the team," Phoebus quarterback Mark Wagner said. "Any time it's about yourself it's not a Phoebus thing, so stay about the team."

"We're special," Phantoms running back Tyreon Taylor said. "We love each other and got that bond."

Friday night's game between Phoebus and Woodside gets underway at 7 p.m. Sports anchor Megan Plain will be live from Todd Stadium with coverage beginning Friday afternoon on News 3.