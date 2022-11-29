757 well represented in 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — When the newest members of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame are inducted next April, Hampton Roads will been quite a bit.

Virginia Beach's Ryan Zimmerman, Chesapeake's DeAngelo Hall, Hampton's Francena McCorory, and former William and Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock have all been selected for the 2023 class.

A University of Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Zimmerman ranks in the top 10 in multiple offensive categories in Cavaliers history. A 2005 All-ACC and AllAmerican selection, Zimmerman became the first draft pick in Washington Nationals history when the franchise selected him 4th overall in the 2005 MLB entry draft. Over the next 16 seasons, Zimmerman would compile a career that would see him retire as the franchise leader in hits (1,846), home runs (284), RBI (1,061), and games played (1,799). Nicknamed “Mr. National”, the two time National League All-Star, would help lead the Nationals to their first World Series title in 2019, and his no. 11 jersey has been retired by the club.

A Deep Creek High School alum, Hall became a 1st team All-American at defensive back for Virginia Tech Football in the early 2000s. Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Hall would go on to play 14 NFL seasons with Atlanta, the Oakland Raiders, and the Washington Commanders franchises. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Hall would record 43 interceptions, force 11 fumbles, and score 10 defensive touchdowns over the course of his career. He has previously been inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and has been recognized as one of the Commanders 90 Greatest Players of All-Time.

McCorory, who graduated from Bethel High School, starred on the indoor and outdoor tracks, where she set numerous VHSL indoor and outdoor track and field records. Running for her hometown Hampton University Pirates, McCorory would win three NCAA Championships in the 400-meter dash, and be named a four time NCAA All-American. Following college her success continued on the international level where she would represent her country in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, bringing home the gold both years as a member of the 4x400 meter relay teams.

Laycock, originally from Hamilton, VA in Loudoun County, attended Loudoun Valley High School earning 12 varsity letters, before heading to the William & Mary where he would quarterback the Tribe football team in the late 1960’s. Following a decade as an assistant coach, Laycock returned to Williamsburg in 1980, and would lead the football program for the next 39 seasons, amassing 249 wins, 7 conference championships, and 10 NCAA FCS playoff appearances. Laycock has previously been inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame.

Also included in the class is legendary Christopher Newport track star Sheila Trice-Myers. During her four years on the Peninsula, Trice would become one of the most decorated athletes in NCAA Track and Field history, finishing her career with 32 AllAmerican honors and 15 national championships. Her first national title came in 1987 as part of CNU’s winning 4×100m relay team. From that point on Trice would set the track on fire, winning four more national titles in 1988, six in 1989, and four in 1990. She remains the NCAA Division III record holder in the 55- meter indoor hurdles.

Former William & Mary standout center Joe Montgomery will be inducted as well. The 1973 All-American, and 1985 William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame inductee has experienced success both on and off the field. His commitment to his alma mater and greater community has seen him appointed to the William & Mary Board of Visitors, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees, and the Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees among others. In 2017 Montgomery was honored by the Rimington Trophy as the Gerald R. Ford Legends Award recipient. The award is presented to a former collegiate or professional center that, in addition to a standout football career, has also made significant contributions to the football and/or business communities, or through philanthropic endeavors.

Former UVA quarterback Shawn Moore, Roanoke College lacrosse standout Bob Rotanz, and former Daily Progress sports writer Jerry Ratcliffe are included in the class.

The 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will be held April 21 and 22 in Virginia Beach.