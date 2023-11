NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday night was a big night for Granby High School.

The Granby High School Athletic Hall of Fame had its 2nd annual induction ceremony. Eight former star athletes and coaches were inducted at the Norfolk Yacht Club.

Keith Lowrance, Mike Ellis, Dealton Cotton, Dave Hudak, Elaine McCall, Anthony King, Bobby Rome II, and John Hill were the honorees.

News 3’s Marc Davis served as emcee.