Actor David Koechner, a lifelong baseball fan, visits Harbor Park

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- You know him as Champ Kind from "Anchorman" or Todd Packer from "The Office," but there's a lot more to David Koechner than those two fantastic works on the screen.

The actor and comedian appeared at Harbor Park on Saturday to take in the Tides' game against Nashville. Koechner, a Missouri native, is also a lifelong baseball fan and a die-hard supporter of the Kansas City Royals.

"My mother grew up near Kansas City," the actor told News 3. "As time went on, you get to see more and more games and then we do a charity there in Kansas City every year called 'Big Slick.'"

Big Slick raises money for the local children's hospital in the Kansas City area. The comedian and other celebrities play softball to raise funds for the venue.

Koechner visited Norfolk on a day the temperatures felt like the triple digits. Despite the heat, he was out on the field as players prepared for the game, shaking hands and getting pictures with players, coaches and grounds crew members. The evening saw the actor attend a pregame dinner with VIP guests and get photographs with fans.

"Fans, baseball... nice breeze today," he smiled. "That's what I'm most happy about."

While Koechner enjoys baseball, he doesn't get to attend as many games as he would like. His busy stand-up comedy schedule has him pretty booked, but he hopes there will be a time he can explore some more parks.

"I go to so many great towns with stadiums and I wish I could get to a game," he said. "I've got five kids. The goal would be to take your kids to every ballpark in America so I guess that means I have to live to 150."