Adirondack sends Admirals home for the summer

GLEN FALLS, NY (WTKR)- Entering Tuesday, the road team had won every game of the ECHL Northern Division final series. Unfortunately for the Admirals, they could not continue that trend.

Filip Engaras tallied a hat trick and the Thunder capped off the scoring with four unanswered goals as Adirondack downed Norfolk, 5-1, in Game 6 of the series. The Thunder clinched the series victory, 4-2, and will advance to face Florida in the Eastern Conference finals.

Brady Fleurent scored the lone goal for the Admirals, finding the back of the net five minutes into the second period to tie the game, 1-1.

That's when the Thunder took, control, however, scoring twice before the second intermission and adding two insurance goals in the final frame to slam the door on Norfolk.

The defeat ends a season that was highlighted by turnaround for the Admirals. One year after posting the worst record in the ECHL (21-46-2-3), Norfolk rebounded for its first playoff appearance since 2014. The squad finished second in the North Division with a 41-21-6-1 record and won its first postseason series in a decade, dispatching Trois-Rivieres in six games to open the playoffs.