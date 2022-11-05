Admirals' Bertuzzi boasts strong hockey heritage

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hockey is a way of life for many who grow up in Canada. That goes double for Admirals' rookie Tag Bertuzzi, slapshots, skates and saves are the family business.

"Living up the way I did, it was just kind of natural for me to get into hockey with being around the rink with my dad every day and having a just having a pair of skates when I was a year old," Bertuzzi said.

His dad is Canadian hockey icon Todd Bertuzzi, who played in the NHL for nearly 20 seasons and suited up for the country in the Olympics.

"There was obviously a little pressure with the last name, but I've been growing up with that since I was 14, so it's second nature to me," Tag pointed out. "I'm my own person, my own player, so I've just got to remember that and just play for myself."

Even though he's setting out to make a name for himself in the sport, he's more than happy to share the bond of hockey with his father, as the two discuss the game frequently, even at a distance.

"He watches every game, he calls me after every practice, we talk every day, so he's always in my ear, but it's a good thing," the younger Bertuzzi remarked. "He pushes me to be the best I can every day and I'm grateful to have a dad like that."

"I'm sure his dad has a big influence on his play and great suggestions, so now it just comes up to him and what he needs to do," added Admirals head coach Rod Taylor.

The 21-year old rookie is off to a good start in his professional career. In six games, Bertuzzi has scored two goals and handed out two assists. It's a strong showing, but he also has plenty of room to grow.

"There are some things that Tag has to understand and learn and I know he's a rookie and he's really young," Taylor said. "It's moving his feet, keeping things going through that part, create more opportunities for himself."

"Some guys got hurt so opportunity opened up and just trying to take advantage of that and the last three games have been going well," Bertuzzi noted.

Of course, Tag has his sights set on the NHL, hoping to follow in his father's footsteps to the sport's highest level. However, he's not rushing things, taking his professional journey one step at a time.

"This is my first year pro so you never know what happens," he pointed out. "Injuries happen, call-ups happen so I'm just trying to put my best foot forward here and play the best hockey I can and help the Admirals."

Bertuzzi and Norfolk are back in action on Saturday when they visit the Worcester Railers. Hockey fans in Hampton Roads will get their next chance to see the team in person at The Scope on November 23.