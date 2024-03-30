Admirals clinch postseason berth for first time since 2014

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Playoff hockey is coming back to the Mermaid City.

The Admirals took care of business Friday night against Atlanta, topping the Gladiators, 5-2, at the Scope. The victory clinches a postseason berth for Norfolk, marking the first time the team has accomplished that feat since returning as an ECHL franchise in 2015.

The Admirals jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Brady Fleurent started the scoring with a goal 13:57 into the opening frame. Stepan Timofeyev added score of his own two minutes later and Norfolk went into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Timofeyev wasn't done, adding another score 3:28 into the second period, the lone sore of the frame. Atlanta would open the scoring in the third period with less than four minutes to play, but it was too little too late. Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson chipped in an empty net goal to provide the dagger.

Timofeyev led the way with two goals and an assist as the Admirals improve to 38-21-5-1. They still have a chance to improve their postseason standing as they sit four points behind Adirondack for the top spot in the Northern Division.

Norfolk and Atlanta take the ice once again Saturday night at 6:05.