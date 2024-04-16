Admirals depart for Trois-Rivieres, will begin playoffs Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- It's been 10 years since the Norfolk Admirals treated fans in Hampton Roads to playoff hockey. This season's group not only accomplished that feat, but put together one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the process.

One year after posting the ECHL's worst record, the Admirals locked up second place in the Northern Division They departed Twin Ponds in Chesapeake on Monday morning to make their way to Trois-Rivieres in Quebec, where they'll open their first round playoff series Wednesday night.

"When we took over, we weren't trying to be .500 or set these ancillary goals that really didn't matter," head coach Jeff Carr said. "We tried to build a foundation and a pillar. You've got to take an absolute beating from a lot of people that doubt you and just block out all the noise."

"I wasn't surprised at all," added defenseman Carson Musser. "I knew we had it all in us, but I'm just so excited to be here and to take this next step."

Norfolk enjoyed a week off while most of the league wrapped up its regular season. Now the team sets its sights on the team's first postseason appearance since 2014. That was when the team played in the AHL and it's exciting for the team to treat hockey fans in the 757 to the playoffs once again.

"Seeing how far we've come and turned in around from the worst record in the league last year to making the playoffs and being one of the best teams in the league, it's been really special to be a part of," Musser said. "It's awesome seeing the fans gather around us and get behind us giving us that support."

"Now they're not talking about the past anymore," Carr said of the fanbase. "They're talking about tomorrow and the next day, the future fine things, not the past year. We're really just in the pocket right now in the present moment, but for the fans, I think it's great for them."

The first postseason game at the Scope will be next Wednesday's Game 4, but the Admirals hope to have taken care of most of their business on the road prior to returning home. They beat Trois-Rivieres seven of their eight meetings this season and hope that trend continues.

"The run that we went on the back half of the year, we didn't change," noted Musser. "We didn't stray away from anything and so that's how we have to approach it here in the playoffs, just keep playing our game."

The Admirals hit the ice for their playoff opener Wednesday at 7:00 PM.