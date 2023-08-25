Admirals enter into affiliation agreement with Winnipeg Jets

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After two seasons as the Carolina Hurricanes' affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals will change allegiances for the upcoming campaign.

The team has signed an affiliation agreement to be the ECHL club of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets for 2023-2024. They will also be affiliated with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

This is the second installment of the Jets. After the franchise moved to Phoenix in 1996, the expansion Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg after 11 seasons in Georgia in 2010 and adopted the Jets' moniker. It's a franchise that has become consistent contenders in the Western Conference, advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of the last six years.

The Admirals struggled in 2022-2023, finishing last in the ECHL with 47 points. Norfolk finished 21-46-2-3, good enough for last place in the North Division.

Jeff Carr's Admirals will open their season on the road at Savannah on October 20, before Norfolk's first home contest at The Scope on October 25.