Admirals extend affiliation with NHL's Hurricanes

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a successful campaign, the Carolina Hurricanes are keeping the band together.

The affiliation agreement between the Norfolk Admirals, the Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves has been extended for the 2022-2023 season, the Admirals announced on Thursday. The trio joined forces in August of 2021 for the first time.

“All of us are super excited to be affiliated with such a strong, hard-working team like the Carolina Hurricanes once again,” said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Rod Taylor in a team release. “We greatly appreciate their continued support of the Norfolk Admirals and look forward to strengthening our partnership with them in the upcoming season.”

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial,” added Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell. “The Admirals are a first-class organization and they provide a great environment for our prospects to develop.”

It their return from a COVID-19 cancellation, the Admirals posted a record of 29-37-6, finishing sixth in the seven-team ECHL South Division. Alex Tonge led the squad with 28 goals and 38 assists on the season.

Norfolk opens its 2022-2023 campaign on October 21 at the Scope against South Carolina.