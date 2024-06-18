Admirals extend affiliation with Winnipeg Jets, Manitoba Moose

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Admirals enjoyed historic success in their first year as an affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Now they hope that success will continue.

The Admirals announced that they have extended their partnership with the NHL's Jets and the Manitoba Moose of the AHL in a release Tuesday. All three teams made their respective playoffs during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Norfolk finished second in the ECHL's North Division with 41-21-6-1 record, good enough for 89 points and advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Admirals defeated Trois-Rivieres in their first round playoff series before falling to the Adirondack Thunder in six games.