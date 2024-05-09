Admirals fall to Adirondack in overtime in nail-biting affair

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We had not seen it from the Admirals yet this postseason, but the first playoff overtime game they've played in 2024 did not go their way.

Ryan Smith scored the game-winner with 1:41 remaining in the first extra session to power Adirondack past Norfolk, 2-1, at the Scope on Wednesday night. The Thunder victory trims the Admirals' series lead to 2-1.

The visitors struck first in the first period, when Erik Middendorf scored off of a deflection on a power play to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead with 7:56 left in the opening frame. Yaniv Perets would come up with some impressive saves to keep the damage from getting any worse prior to the first intermission.

The Admirals cashed in on a power play of their own in the second period. Simon Kubicek ripped a one-timer past the goalie 6:35 into the stanza. The two teams would be knotted up a 1-1 after two periods.

Both goalkeepers were on display during the third, turning away any and all attempts to score by their respective opponents.

Things looked to be heading towards a second overtime period, but Travis Broughman found Smith in front of the net for the winning tally to end the night.

Norfolk dominated in shots-on-goal, 55-29.

The two teams will take the ice at the Scope for Game 4 Friday night at 7:05.