Admirals' Milic well-traveled in young professional career

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The glamorous life of a professional hockey goalie goes far beyond just camping out in the crease. It's a job that requires plenty of flexibility and nobody knows this better than the Admirals' Thomas Milic.

Milic has been on the ice as long as he can remember. Growing up in Canada, professional hockey is a road for which he was built.

"A lot of families grow up watching hockey and it was no different with me," he recalled. "It was always on the TV growing up and as soon as I was able to, I was put on the ice for skating lessons."

Now Milic is the net-minder for the Admirals, serving as the last line of defense between the puck and the back of the goal. It takes a brave individual to put himself in front of slap shots coming at around 100 miles per hour, but he lives for it.

"Oh man, I love it," he smiled. "A lot of people say I'm crazy for that, but I think just the pressure you have as a goalie is really incredible and I just love having such an influence over the game. It's a fun position to play."

"You see him out here getting the extra work in every single day," added Norfolk assistant coach Joel Rumpel. "It's awesome to see those rewards paying off."

The goalie has excelled in Norfolk. Through nine games, he's tallied two shutouts and picked up an ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor. Milic also boasts a save percentage of 91 percent at the ECHL level. The Scope, however, is not the only ice he's patrolled. The rookie has appeared in four games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, a timezone and a country away in Winnipeg. He's handling all the travel in stride and taking advantage of his opportunities.

"You might fly in and just get thrown into a game like he did," Admirals' head coach Jeff Carr noted. "He's adapted well, but that's the name of the game. Pitchers, quarterbacks, goalies, you're going to get a chance, you're going to get an opportunity so don't waste it when you get one and he hasn't done that."

"I'm just trying to embrace it all," Milic added. "I'm super grateful to be where I am and have the opportunity to play for multiple professional teams."

The New Westminster, British Columbia, native says a travel day between Norfolk and Winnipeg will usually take nine to 12 hours, but he's warming up to the trip.

"I'm starting to get pretty used to the timezone changes, but it's definitely tough."

It's all in the name of his ultimate goal: Being a good enough wall in the net to earn a shot in the NHL.

"[Thomas's NHL shot] could be by the end of this year or next year," Carr said. "More likely next year."

"It's been a goal of mine since I can remember," said Milic. "That's kind of my long-term goal right now so I'm just doing whatever I can to achieve those short-term goals, help this team win and get to that next level one at a time."

Milic and the Admirals hit the ice in Worcester this Friday and Saturday. Fans' next opportunity to catch the team at The Scope is next Friday, December 8, when the team hosts Jacksonville.