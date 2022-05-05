Admirals move to ECHL North Division, announce 2022-23 schedule

NORFOLK, VA. (Admirals Communications) - The Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Chicago Wolves and Carolina Hurricanes, announced their 2022-23 schedule on Thursday afternoon.

In corresponding news, the Admirals also announced they will be transitioning to the ECHL’s North division, starting this upcoming season.

Teams in the ECHL’s North division now include the Adirondack Thunder, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals, Trois-Rivières Lions, Worcester Railers, and Norfolk Admirals. The newest addition to the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, will be taking the Admirals’ place in the South division.

Schedule Highlights:

-October 21 marks the fourth straight season the Admirals will open their campaign at Norfolk Scope (vs South Carolina at 7:05 PM)

-Much like the 2021-22 schedule, the Admirals will play 11 of their first 15 games on the road

-The defending Brabham Cup champions, Toledo Walleye, will be making their second trip in franchise history to Norfolk Scope in December (The other came back in October 2016)

-The longest homestand of the season comes in December with seven straight games at Norfolk Scope (Dec. 7-23)

-For the second time in franchise history, Norfolk will be hosting the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. The game will be played on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope and broadcasted nationally on NHL Network.

-For just the second time in franchise history, the Admirals will be traveling to Cincinnati, OH for a matchup with the Cyclones on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

-The Admirals will be facing the Maine Mariners for a total of 13 games this season, which marks the most matchups against a particular opponent on the schedule

-For the first time in franchise history, the Admirals will be traveling to Canada for matchups against the Newfoundland Growlers and Trois-Rivières Lions

-72 percent of games on the Admirals’ scheduled games will be against teams in the North division

Here’s a look at the Admirals' schedule in its entirety:

*Notes: Dates and times may be subject to change, all start times are eastern standard time, and the Admirals’ promotional schedule will be revealed at a later date*

OCTOBER 2022 (4 HOME | 2 AWAY):

21st (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM

22nd (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM

23rd (Sun.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05 PM

28th (Fri.) - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

29th (Sat.) - vs Maine Mariners - 6:05 PM

30th (Sun.) - vs Maine Mariners - 3:05 PM

NOVEMBER 2022 (3 HOME | 9 AWAY):

5th (Sat.) - @ Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

6th (Sun.) - @ Worcester Railers - 3:05 PM

8th (Tue.) - @ Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

11th (Fri.) - @ Newfoundland Growlers - 7:00 PM

12th (Sat.) - @ Newfoundland Growlers - 7:00 PM

13th (Sun.) - @ Newfoundland Growlers - 4:00 PM

16th (Wed.) - @ Trois-Rivières Lions - 7:00 PM

18th (Fri.) - @ Trois-Rivières Lions - 7:00 PM

19th (Sat.) - @ Trois-Rivières Lions - 3:00 PM

23rd (Wed.) - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

25th (Fri.) - vs Worcester Railers - 6:05 PM

26th (Sat.) - vs Worcester Railers - 6:05 PM

DECEMBER 2022 (7 HOME | 5 AWAY):

2nd (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

3rd (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

7th (Wed.) - vs Adirondack Thunder - 7:05 PM

10th (Sat.) - vs Adirondack Thunder - 6:05 PM

11th (Sun.) - vs Adirondack Thunder - 3:05 PM

14th (Wed.) - vs Toledo Walleye - 7:05 PM

16th (Fri.) - vs Toledo Walleye - 7:05 PM

17th (Sat.) - vs Toledo Walleye - 6:05 PM

23rd (Fri.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

28th (Wed.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM

30th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 PM

31st (Sat. | New Years Eve) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 PM

JANUARY 2023 (5 HOME | 6 AWAY):

4th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

7th (Sat.) - @ Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 PM

8th (Sun.) - @ Adirondack Thunder - 3:00 PM

11th (Wed.) - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

13th (Fri.) - vs Maine Mariners - 7:05 PM

14th (Sat.) - vs Maine Mariners - 6:05 PM

16th (Mon.) - Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic (Norfolk Scope) - Time: TBD

20th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

21st (Sat.) - vs Reading Royals - 6:05 PM

27th (Fri.) - @ Maine Mariners - 7:15 PM

28th (Sat.) - @ Maine Mariners - 6:00 PM

29th (Sun.) - @ Maine Mariners - 3:00 PM

FEBRUARY (7 HOME | 6 AWAY):

1st (Wed.) - vs Trois-Rivières Lions - 7:05 PM

3rd (Fri.) - vs Trois-Rivières Lions - 7:05 PM

4th (Sat.) - vs Trois-Rivières Lions - 6:05 PM

8th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

10th (Fri.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

11th (Sat.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

15th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

17th (Fri.) - vs Worcester Railers - 7:05 PM

18th (Sat.) - vs Worcester Railers - 6:05 PM

22nd (Wed.) - @ Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:35 PM

24th (Fri.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

25th (Sat.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

26th (Sun.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 4:10 PM

MARCH (7 HOME | 5 AWAY):

3rd (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM

4th (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 6:05 PM

10th (Fri.) - @ Maine Mariners - 7:15 PM

11th (Sat.) - @ Maine Mariners - 6:00 PM

15th (Wed.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:05 PM

17th (Fri.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:05 PM

18th (Sat.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 6:05 PM

22nd (Wed.) - @ Trois-Rivières Lions - 7:00 PM

24th (Fri.) - @ Trois-Rivières Lions - 7:00 PM

25th (Sat.) - @ Trois-Rivières Lions - 3:00 PM

30th (Thu.) - vs Newfoundland Growlers - 7:05 PM

31st (Fri.) - vs Newfoundland Growlers - 7:05 PM

APRIL (3 HOME | 3 AWAY):

1st (Sat.) - vs Newfoundland Growlers - 6:05 PM

7th (Fri.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:05 PM

8th (Sat.) - vs Reading Royals - 6:05 PM

12th (Wed.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

15th (Sat.) - @ Maine Mariners - 6:00 PM

16th (Sun.) - @ Maine Mariners - 3:00 PM