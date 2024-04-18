Admirals open playoffs with road win

TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC (WTKR)- It's been ten years since the Norfolk Admirals tasted the postseason stage, but this season's group wasted no time getting off to a good start in the 2024 edition of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Brady Fleurent scored two goals to fuel the Admirals to a 4-2 victory over Trois-Rivieres in Game One of the ECHL Northern Division semifinals Wednesday night.

After a scoreless opening period, Fleurent found the net to start the scoring early in the second. The forward scored off a deflection during a power play 3:28 into the frame to get Norfolk on the board. Less than two minutes later, Dakota Krebs found Gehrett Sargis for a one-timer that doubled the Admirals advantage.

The Lions would cut the lead in half five minutes into the third period, but Oskari Salminen stood strong in net, keeping the lead intact for the rest of the way. Fleurent added an empty net goal to give Norfolk some cushion and, after another Trois-Rivieres goal with 23 seconds remaining, Carson Musser scored and empty netter of his own to round out the scoring.

Salminen ended the night with 33 saves, while Austen Keating dished out two assists in the victory.

The Admirals have two more games on the Lions' home ice before returning to the Scope for Game Four next Wednesday. The puck drops for Game Two Friday night at 7:00 PM.