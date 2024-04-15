Admirals open up Kelly Cup Playoffs with Trois-Rivières

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The playoff path for the Norfolk Admirals has been set.

After earning their first postseason birth since 2014, the organization now hits the road to begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a matchup against Trois-Rivières.

The first three contests of the seven game series will be played in Canada with the fourth game returning to Hampton Roads at the Norfolk Scope. Should the series need to go beyond four games, the final three matchups are slated to be played at the Scope as well.

Game one is scheduled for Wednesday night with a face-off time of 7:00.

It's a meeting at first glance that bodes well for Norfolk. The two teams faced each other eight times this season with the Admirals coming up with seven wins.

Jeff Carr's group is coming off a complete turnaround this season, going from 21 wins to 41 and finishing second place in the ECHL's North Division. It's Norfolk's first winning season since rejoining the league in the 2015-2016 campaign.

The schedule for the Admirals playoff series with Trois-Rivières can be found below: