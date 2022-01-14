Admirals release make-up games for postponed home games last week

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Admirals have announced make-up games after some were postponed during the first week of January.

The ECHL announced made the call to postpone the Jacksonville at Norfolk games scheduled for Jan. 7 and tomorrow Jan. 8 citing League Health and Safety Protocols.

Here are the times you can use those tickets:

Tickets dated for Friday, January 7 will be honored on Tuesday, March 29

Tickets for Saturday, January 8 will be honored Sunday, April 3

Tickets dated for Thursday, March 31 will be honored on Wednesday, March 30

Additionally, the game previously scheduled for Thursday, March 31 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 30. All games minus the April 3 game will start at 7:30 pm at Norfolk Scope.