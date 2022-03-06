Admirals reveal 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic logo

NORFOLK, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, the Norfolk Admirals announced their logo for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. The game will be played at Norfolk Scope Arena on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time Norfolk has hosted the event after hosting the League’s second-ever event in 1994. Norfolk joins Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history. The ECHL All-Star Classic traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches, and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.