Admirals reward Carr with contract extension

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off their best season in a decade, the Norfolk Admirals decided to keep their head coach in place for a least a little while longer.

Jeff Carr and the team have agreed to a multi-year extension, the organization announced in a release Tuesday afternoon. Carr is the Admirals' head coach and general manager and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The coach's first full season was a memorable one for those on and off the ice. The Admirals finished with 41 wins and 89 points, good enough for a second place finish in the ECHL's North Division and a 43 point improvement from the previous season, in which Norfolk posted the worst mark in the ECHL.

“The opportunity in continuing to help build a world-class team in a prominent pro hockey city was a no-brainer for me,” Carr said in the team's release. “Working side-by-side with our first class ownership and affiliate’s to develop our players and bringing a winner to this city inspires me daily.”

Carr joined the Admirals as an assistant coach in August of 2022 and was elevated to head coach three months later after the team had already started its season. Rod Taylor stepped down from the position after Norfolk's 1-7 start and the team handed the reins to Carr.

The Admirals made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this past spring, winning their first round series against Trois-Rivieres. Norfolk fell to Adirondack in six games to see its season come to an end in the second round, after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the series.

Carr's coaching career began in 2012. He earned SPHL Coach of the Year honors with the Knoxville Ice Bears in 2022 before arriving in Norfolk.