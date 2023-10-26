Admirals roll to victory in home opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Admirals season did not start as hoped, but they certainly got things back on the right track to break in their home ice for the first time this fall.

The Admirals broke a 1-1 tie by scoring four unanswered goals and rolling to a 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers at the Scope on Wednesday night. The five scores are more than Norfolk's first two games combined. The squad is now 1-1 with an additional shootout loss on the young season.

Norfolk wasted no time getting on the board. Thomas Caron found the back of the net 1:05 into the game to give the Admirals an early 1-0 lead. Worcester tied things up a little more than six minutes later, but that's when the home team exploded and treated the home fans to a rout. Ryan Foss put the Admirals back on top and Justin Young added some insurance with one minute remaining in the period, putting Norfolk on top, 3-1, at the first intermission.

Mathieu Roy tallied the lone score of the second period 5:15 into the frame, opening up the advantage to 4-1. Griffin Mendel gave the Admirals one more in the third period before the Railers scored the final score of the night with less than nine minutes to play.

Thomas Milic was in goal for Norfolk tonight, coming up with 25 saves on Worcester's 27 shots.

Wednesday opened up a six game homestand for the Admirals and a three game set against the Railers. The two teams will meet again at the Scope on Friday at 7:05 PM.