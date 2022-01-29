Admirals, Scope Arena selected to host 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

NORFOLK, VA. (Admirals Communications) – Norfolk has been selected to host the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the ECHL and Norfolk Admirals announced on Saturday. The game will be played at Norfolk Scope Arena on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Events surrounding the game include an All-Star Fan Fest and the 15th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Complete venue, ticket information, availability, and logo reveal will be announced later.

“Bringing the annual ECHL celebration of professional hockey to Norfolk for the generations of Hampton Roads hockey fans is an early highlight of the new look Norfolk Admirals,” said Norfolk Admirals owner Patrick Cavanagh. “Norfolk is a wonderful, highly cultural destination city. The Admirals are excited to bring the eyes of the hockey world to our hometown with the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.”

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic marks the second time Norfolk has hosted the event after hosting the League’s second-ever event in 1994. Norfolk joins Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history. The ECHL All-Star Classic traditionally generates over $1 million in economic impact as guests, players, coaches, and fans occupy hotel rooms and spend three days in the host city.

“Norfolk proudly serves as the cultural and economic hub of the region and hosting the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic further solidifies Norfolk as Hampton Roads’ home for sports,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “Over the 33-year history with the Admirals’ organization, the city continues to build on our strong partnership with the team’s leadership, players, and fans and we look forward to welcoming ECHL hockey’s most skilled and accomplished players to Norfolk in 2023.”

The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League. Since its inception, it has produced 70 future NHL players, including 54 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

“The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is about bringing our players, fans, and staff together for a celebration of hockey,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “To be able to bring this showcase to Norfolk nearly 30 years after the city originally hosted the event, we are really looking forward to bringing the festivities back to one of the original ECHL markets and honoring Tidewater’s deep hockey history.”

The Norfolk Admirals are back in action tonight as they take on the South Carolina Stingrays at Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.