Admirals start fast, go on for first win of 2024-2025

PORTLAND, ME (WTKR)- It did not come as quickly as they would have liked, but the Norfolk Admirals have picked up their first victory of the 2024-2025 season.

Norfolk jumped out to a 5-0 lead and went on to top the Maine Mariners, 6-3, Friday night in Portland. The Admirals moved to 1-2 on the young campaign.

Keegan Iverson got the scoring started in the first quarter, finding the back of the net 6:07 into the opening frame. Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson followed that up just 17 seconds later with his first goal of the season, giving Norfolk the early 2-0 lead.

Jeff Carr's club kept its foot on the gas in the opening frame, as Stepan Timofeyev added to the Norfolk lead 7:55 into the period and Carson Golder tallied another score with 23 seconds remaining before the first intermission, pushing the Admirals' advantage to a commanding 4-0 count.

Darick Louis-Jean added the team's fifth goal of the night early in the second period to make the score 5-0 before the Mariners scored the next three throughout the second and early third periods, but Kamerin Nault added an insurance tally with a little more than 14 minutes to play to round out the scoring.

The Admirals finish their quick series in Maine Saturday at 6:00 before returning home. Fans have their next chance to catch Norfolk at the Scope Wedneday at 7:05 PM when the Admirals open a three-game series against Worcester.