Admirals' Teddy Bear Toss a big success

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hockey fans are familiar with the hat trick, where spectators will flood the ice with caps after a player scores three goals in a single game. Friday night saw Admirals fans throw different items onto the ice to benefit a good cause.

The team held its first Teddy Bear Toss of the week on Friday night during its game against the Reading Royals, with the second one taking place during Saturday's game.

Following Carson Golder's goal with less than three minutes remaining in the first period, the first goal of the game for the Admirals, fans were encouraged to let loose and throw the stuffed bears over the glass and onto the ice. Hundreds of teddy bears hit the surface, as fans came ready to help those in need.

The bears and stuffed animals will all be donated to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, which should put plenty of smiles on the faces of kids who are battling various illnesses and conditions during the holiday season.

Norfolk fell to Reading on Friday night, 4-1. The two teams wrap up their three game series Saturday evening with the puck dropping at 6:05 PM. Remember to bring your teddy bears!