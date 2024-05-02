Watch Now
Admirals to take on Adirondack in second round of ECHL playoffs

ADMIRALS PLAYOFF GAME.jpg
Marc Davis/WTKR
The Norfolk Admirals warm up prior to their playoff game against Trois-Rivieres on April 24, 2024. The contest was the team's first home postseason contest since 2014 and the Admirals were victorious, 6-3.
ADMIRALS PLAYOFF GAME.jpg
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 21:47:51-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a three day wait, the Norfolk Admirals finally learned the next hurdle on their hopeful run to a Kelly Cup on Wednesday night.

The Admirals will take on the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL's Northern Division finals beginning Friday night. Norfolk will host games three, four and five of the series at the Scope. The winner of the best-of-seven set moves onto the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jeff Carr's Admirals won their first playoff series since 2014 over Trois-Rivieres, 4-2, clinching the set this past Sunday with a 4-3 win in Game 6. Now they get their crack at the top team in the Eastern Conference, but one they handled relatively well during the regular season. Norfolk went 5-3 against the Thunder, including four wins on Adirondack's home ice.

The Thunder topped Maine, 2-0, in Wednesday night's division semifinals Game 7 to punch their ticket to round two.

Below is the schedule for the upcoming series:

Friday, May 3- Norfolk @ Adirondack- 7:00
Saturday, May 4- Norfolk @ Adirondack- 7:00
Wednesday, May 8- Adirondack @ Norfolk- 7:05
Friday, May 10- Adirondack @ Norfolk- 7:05
Saturday, May 11- Adirondack @ Norfolk- 7:05*
Tuesday, May 14- Norfolk @ Adirondack- 7:00*
Wednesday, May 15- Norfolk @ Adirondack- 7:00*

