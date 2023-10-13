Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Admirals unveil new jerseys for 2023-2024 season

NORFOLK ADMIRALS JERSEYS
Norfolk Admirals/ Paul Jensen Photography
Carson Musser (L), Mathieu Roy (M), and Darick Louis-Jean (R) pose with the new Admirals jerseys at Rivers Casino Portsmouth.<br/>
NORFOLK ADMIRALS JERSEYS
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 17:27:33-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- One week before the puck drops on the Norfolk Admirals' 2023-2024 season, fans are getting a look at the team's new threads it will use throughout the campaign.

The Admirals unveiled their jerseys for the upcoming season on Thursday night at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth. Norfolk's new look features home white jerseys, road blue sweaters and an alternate yellow jersey with "757" across the chest.

Jersey Reveal NOR.jpg
The Norfolk Admirals revealed their jerseys for the 2023-2024 season on October 12, 2023, at Rivers Casino.

Norfolk enters the 2023-2024 campaign looking for a turnaround. Last season saw the squad finish with just 21 wins and 47 points, both the worst in the ECHL. Jeff Carr took over as head coach early in the season and begins his first full campaign as the Admirals' head coach and general manager.

After two years of serving as the Carolina Hurricanes' ECHL affiliate, this season marks a new era for the franchise. Norfolk signed an affiliation agreement with the Winnipeg Jets during the offseason, along with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals open their regular season schedule next Friday, October 20, on the road at the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Fans' first chance to catch them at the Scope will be Wednesday, October 25, against Worcester. You can see their entire schedule here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV