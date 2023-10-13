Admirals unveil new jerseys for 2023-2024 season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- One week before the puck drops on the Norfolk Admirals' 2023-2024 season, fans are getting a look at the team's new threads it will use throughout the campaign.

The Admirals unveiled their jerseys for the upcoming season on Thursday night at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth. Norfolk's new look features home white jerseys, road blue sweaters and an alternate yellow jersey with "757" across the chest.

Norfolk Admirals The Norfolk Admirals revealed their jerseys for the 2023-2024 season on October 12, 2023, at Rivers Casino.

Norfolk enters the 2023-2024 campaign looking for a turnaround. Last season saw the squad finish with just 21 wins and 47 points, both the worst in the ECHL. Jeff Carr took over as head coach early in the season and begins his first full campaign as the Admirals' head coach and general manager.

After two years of serving as the Carolina Hurricanes' ECHL affiliate, this season marks a new era for the franchise. Norfolk signed an affiliation agreement with the Winnipeg Jets during the offseason, along with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals open their regular season schedule next Friday, October 20, on the road at the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Fans' first chance to catch them at the Scope will be Wednesday, October 25, against Worcester. You can see their entire schedule here.