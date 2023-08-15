After coming so close, Stallions chase elusive state title in 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Green Run football may not have reached the top of the state yet, but the Stallions have come awfully close in each of the last two seasons.

Now, a senior class that has put together one of the most successful eras in the program's history will look to complete that run this season.

"They were in that COVID year their freshman year," recalled head coach Brandon Williams. "They only lost one Beach District game in their high school career so that's something to hold their head up high."

Williams and company enter 2023 having asserted themselves as the class of the district. They take aim at the upcoming campaign winners of 27 straight games against Beach District opponents, including playoff match-ups. The squad has run the table in each of the last two regular seasons and has a bulls-eye squarely on its back as the team to beat.

"These kids love it, the coaching staff, we love it," Williams said of the target. "We love the competition and we just want to get back to where we ended last year and come out on the other end."

Williams is referring to the state semifinals, where Green Run fell to Maury for the second straight season. The Commodores have been the Stallions' kryptonite of sorts, keeping them out of the state title game the last two years. The program doesn't dwell on it, but the deep burn that fuels a fire is certainly present.

"We've got to get past the next stage so we can get that state championship win," junior quarterback Ksaan Farrar said. "We're trying to get that state ring this year. That's the goal."

"By far, that's the motivation each and every day," Williams said of the state semifinal defeat. "From when we started the offseason in early January to now, we know we have to get better. Whatever we were doing in the past, it wasn't good enough so we've got to get better."

Players, coaches, alumni and fans hope 2023 is the year that sees the Stallions claim their first state title. Williams thinks the potential is there, but now it's time to go out and execute, focusing on the game directly in front of them.

"Potential, the sky's the limit," he noted. "They started ever since their freshman year, but now here they are as seniors. The show's in their hands and they're looking to get over that hump and open it up for the young guys coming behind them."

Green Run kicks off its season on August 24 on the road at Kempsville.