After historic season, Chesapeake's Cam Thomas earns SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Chesapeake native Cameron Thomas was honored by the Southeastern Conference coaches and AP media members with placement on the All-SEC Teams announced Tuesday morning.

On the coaches team, Thomas was named a first-team All-SEC member as well as a member of the SEC All-Freshman team. On the voting of the 14 media members that cover the SEC, Thomas was named to the five-member All-SEC team they selected.

The former Oscar Smith High School standout is averaging 23.1 points a game heading into Friday's quarterfinal matchup for the Tigers at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. He leads the league in scoring and field goals made and leads the country in free throw makes at 163. He is also first in the league in free throw percentage at 87.6%. He's the first freshman to lead the SEC in scoring since 1989.

Thomas had a school record 42 consecutive free throw makes earlier in the year and has record 19 games of 20 points or more, the most by any Division I freshman this season.