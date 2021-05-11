After opting out of last season, Norfolk Admirals announce 2021-22 schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (NorfolkAdmirals.com) - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced the release of their 72-game schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday afternoon.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

-October 22 will mark the third straight time the Admirals open their season at Norfolk Scope

-The Admirals will take on two teams for the first time in franchise history during the 2021-22 season (Rapid City Rush and Indy Fuel)

-The month of December will have the most home games (9), while February will have the most road games (10).

-11 of the first 15 games will be played on the road

-73 percent of Admirals games will be played within the South division

Here’s a look at the Admirals schedule in its entirety: *Note: The start time on January 23rd against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will be revealed on a later day*

OCTOBER (1 Home | 4 Away):

22nd (Sat.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:30 PM

23rd (Sun.) - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM

27th (Wed.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM

29th (Fri.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM

30th (Sat.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM

NOVEMBER (3 Home | 7 Away):

3rd (Wed.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30 PM

5th (Fri.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30 PM

10th (Wed.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

12th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

13th (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 6:00 PM

17th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM

21st (Sun.) - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM

26th (Fri.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM

27th (Sat.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM

28th (Sun.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM

DECEMBER (9 Home | 3 Away):

1st (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

3rd (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

4th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

8th (Wed.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM

10th (Fri.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM

11th (Sat.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM

15th (Wed.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM

17th (Fri.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM

18th (Sat.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM

28th (Tue.) - @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 PM

29th (Wed.) - @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 PM

31st (Fri.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

JANUARY (8 Home | 4 Away):

1st (Sat.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM

5th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM

7th (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM

8th (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM

14th (Fri.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM

15th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM

16th (Sun.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 PM

21st (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM

22nd (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM

23rd (Sun.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - TBD

28th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM

29th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM

FEBRUARY (3 Home | 10 Away):

2nd (Wed.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 PM

4th (Fri.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM

5th (Sat.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

6th (Sun.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 PM

9th (Wed.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM

11th (Fri.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM

12th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM

16th (Wed.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM

18th (Fri.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM

19th (Sat.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM

23rd (Wed.) - @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM

25th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

26th (Sat.) - @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM

MARCH (7 Home | 5 Away):

2nd (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

4th (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

5th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

9th (Wed.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM

11th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM

12th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM

16th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:30 PM

18th (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM

19th (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM

25th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM

26th (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 6:00 PM

30th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM

APRIL (5 Home | 3 Away):

1st (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM

2nd (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM

7th (Thu.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM

8th (Fri.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM

10th (Sun.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM

13th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM

15th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM

16th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM

