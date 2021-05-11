After opting out of last season, Norfolk Admirals announce 2021-22 schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (NorfolkAdmirals.com) - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced the release of their 72-game schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday afternoon.
SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:
-October 22 will mark the third straight time the Admirals open their season at Norfolk Scope
-The Admirals will take on two teams for the first time in franchise history during the 2021-22 season (Rapid City Rush and Indy Fuel)
-The month of December will have the most home games (9), while February will have the most road games (10).
-11 of the first 15 games will be played on the road
-73 percent of Admirals games will be played within the South division
Here’s a look at the Admirals schedule in its entirety: *Note: The start time on January 23rd against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will be revealed on a later day*
OCTOBER (1 Home | 4 Away):
22nd (Sat.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:30 PM
23rd (Sun.) - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM
27th (Wed.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
29th (Fri.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
30th (Sat.) - @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 PM
NOVEMBER (3 Home | 7 Away):
3rd (Wed.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30 PM
5th (Fri.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30 PM
10th (Wed.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM
12th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM
13th (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 6:00 PM
17th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
21st (Sun.) - @ Reading Royals - 3:00 PM
26th (Fri.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
27th (Sat.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
28th (Sun.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM
DECEMBER (9 Home | 3 Away):
1st (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
3rd (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
4th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
8th (Wed.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
10th (Fri.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
11th (Sat.) - vs Florida Everblades - 7:30 PM
15th (Wed.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM
17th (Fri.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM
18th (Sat.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - 7:30 PM
28th (Tue.) - @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 PM
29th (Wed.) - @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 PM
31st (Fri.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM
JANUARY (8 Home | 4 Away):
1st (Sat.) - @ Wheeling Nailers - 7:10 PM
5th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
7th (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
8th (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
14th (Fri.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM
15th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM
16th (Sun.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 PM
21st (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
22nd (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
23rd (Sun.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - TBD
28th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
29th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
FEBRUARY (3 Home | 10 Away):
2nd (Wed.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 PM
4th (Fri.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM
5th (Sat.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
6th (Sun.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 PM
9th (Wed.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM
11th (Fri.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 PM
12th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM
16th (Wed.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM
18th (Fri.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM
19th (Sat.) - vs Rapid City Rush - 7:30 PM
23rd (Wed.) - @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM
25th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
26th (Sat.) - @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 PM
MARCH (7 Home | 5 Away):
2nd (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
4th (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
5th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
9th (Wed.) - @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 PM
11th (Fri.) - @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30 PM
12th (Sat.) - @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 PM
16th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - 7:30 PM
18th (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
19th (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:30 PM
25th (Fri.) - @ Reading Royals - 7:00 PM
26th (Sat.) - @ Reading Royals - 6:00 PM
30th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
APRIL (5 Home | 3 Away):
1st (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
2nd (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - 7:30 PM
7th (Thu.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
8th (Fri.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 PM
10th (Sun.) - @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 PM
13th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
15th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM
16th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30 PM