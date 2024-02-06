Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, get an early look at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- Super Bowl LVIII is just six days away and Las Vegas is gearing up to host the biggest show in football. Monday gave us a chance to get a look inside one of the new and modern stadiums in the NFL.

Allegiant Stadium opened in July of 2020 and holds 65,000 fans, a capacity that can be expanded to more than 71,000. Take a look inside and you'll notice it does not resemble many of the other venues in the league. The state of the art facility features a nightclub in one endzone and a retractable field that allows a tray to slide in and out of the stadium.

The north end of the venue features a torch in honor of former Raiders' owner Al Davis and retractable windows. Current owner Mark Davis nicknamed the stadium "The Death Star" because of its appearance.

Click the video to take a look inside the host site of Super Bowl LVIII.