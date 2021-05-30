Akshay Bhatia wins 2021 Biggs Classic in Hertford, NC

HERTFORD, NC - In three days of competition, Akshay Bhatia set a course record and won a title.

Saturday, the 19 year-old from Wake Forest, North Carolina carded 11 birdies on his way to a 9-under par round of 63 and the 2021 Biggs Classic victory. It's his first victory on the GProTour. His winning score of 192 is 24-under par. For his victory, Bhatia takes home $20,000. The Biggs Classic pays the largest purse on the GProTour.

In Friday's round two, Bhatia made nine birdies and an eagle to set a new course record: 10-under par score of 62.

Lukas Euler of Scottsdale, Arizona finished second with a score of 20-under par.

Bryson Nimmer, who joined Bhatia with a course record 62 Friday, finished in third place at 19-under par.