All-American linebacker Jason Henderson won't play in Old Dominion's bowl game

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Old Dominion will play its final game of the season and its second bowl game in three years without one of the program's all-time best.

All-American linebacker Jason Henderson will not play in the Famous Toastery Bowl, Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne said on Thursday.

Henderson left ODU's regular season finale against Georgia State early in the second quarter, returning to the sidelines wearing a leg brace later on.

"We're excited about getting him back and getting him healthy, but he will not play in the game," Rahne said.

The junior has led the silver and blue in tackles each of the last two campaigns. He set the program and Sun Belt single-season record for tackles last year with 186 en route to becoming the program's first FBS All-American.

Despite leaving the final game early, Henderson notched 170 tackles this year and has already earned All-American honors from multiple publications.

"What happened, we've talked about it for a long time, it sucks," said ODU center Xavier Black. "It is a part of sports. I love him to death and he's one of the biggest leaders, greatest guys I know."

Rahne said the team is still evaluating the status of defensive back LaMareon James, who was carted off the field after taking a high hit while returning a kickoff against Georgia State.

James, an Indian River High School alum, was able to celebrate with the team after their win against the Panthers and a team spokesperson said all tests on James came back positively.

The Monarchs showing confidence that despite being without Henderson, the defense will be able to adjust before facing Western Kentucky in Charlotte on Monday, December 18.

"Everyone's just got to come together. Obviously we know we're losing an All-American type player," Rahne said. "But also I think our guys are going to step up to the challenge."

"I know we have guys that are going to step up," Black said. "Guys that are chomping at the bit to get out there."