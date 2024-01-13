All Elite Wrestling bringing new show 'Collision' to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — All Elite Wrestling has come to Norfolk a handful of times in its five year existence, but the pro wrestling promotion makes another debut in the 757 with its newest show this weekend.

AEW Collision comes to Chartway Arena on Saturday night, which airs live on TNT starting at 8:00 p.m.

The show made its debut in June 2023, joining AEW's Wednesday night program Dynamite and Friday night production Rampage.

Stars like FTR, a world-renowned tag team featuring Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, have helped build the foundation for how Collision differs from what AEW has already offered.

"Dynamite could be more of your sports entertainment based show and I think Collision is more of your sports based show," Harwood told News 3. "On Collision, we like to feature that knockdown, drag out hard-hitting style."

"They're really fun shows, especially on a Saturday night," Wheeler said. "There's plenty of time to come in, have a great time, and get out by 10:00 and still have your Saturday night."

Saturday's card will feature FTR in a six-man tag team match with Daniel Garcia against the House of Black. Virginia native 'Hangman' Adam Page is also set to return home.

The night will also include AEW's television special Battle of the Belts, a one-hour show with multiple championship matches. That will air on TNT at 10:00 directly following Collision.

"It's three hours of live TV on TNT," Harwood said. "It's fresh content and it's exciting opportunities for everybody."

For Harwood and Wheeler, who have held world tag team titles in AEW, WWE, and promotions across the world, coming to Hampton Roads brings back memories of how their careers together began.

"Norfolk's kind of the birthplace of FTR becasue were doing an extra talent spot there in 2012 or 2013, and that was the first time we got in the ring together," Wheeler recalled. "We had a one-on-one match prior to the show, and that's what kickstarted both of our careers."

"A big homecoming. An FTR homecoming," Harwood said. Both wrestlers are natives of North Carolina.

The two have enjoyed a year that's included an AEW tag title reign, the birth of Collision, and the chance to perform at AEW All In, which sold more than 81,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium in London.

"All I ever wanted to do was be a Power Ranger or a professional wrestler," Harwood said. "I was allowed to be a professional wrestler. Living that dream on national television every single week, the greatest tag team of all time, ten time world tag team champions, those are the things that you dream about."

The two now have dreams beyond championship gold as they enter the next chapter of their careers.

"Wrestling has legitimately saved our lives," Wheeler said. "To leave wrestling better than we found is the ultimate goal."

Tickets for Saturday's Collision at Chartway Arena are still available at AEWtix.com.