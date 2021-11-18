All Elite Wrestling makes Virginia debut in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - For the very first time, All Elite Wrestling has put on an event in Virginia.

Created in 2019, AEW hosted it's Dynamite wrestling event at Norfolk's Chartway Arena on Wednesday evening. The event's stop in Virginia also marks a homecoming for wrestler Adam Page, a recently crowned AEW champion.

The event drew a huge turnout, Chartway Arena packed with both local fans and fans who made the drive from nearby places like Richmond and the District of Columbia.

AEW's next tripts to our region include stops in Greensboro in December and Raleigh in January.