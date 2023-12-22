Watch Now
Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase returns to Bethel High School this Saturday

Matt Rourke/AP
Former Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Allen Iverson speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013, in Philadelphia. Iverson officially retired from the NBA, ending a 15-year career during which he won the 2001 MVP award and four scoring titles. Iverson retired in Philadelphia where he had his greatest successes and led the franchise to the 2001 NBA finals. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:03 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 23:03:06-05

HAMPTON, VA (WTRK)- Allen Iverson left his mark during his high school basketball and football career in Hampton Roads. Decades later, he continues to provide opportunities for young student-athletes to showcase their skills.

Iverson will host his annual holiday showcase at the gym that bears his name at Bethel High School this Saturday. The event is becoming a December 23 tradition at the school and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be in attendance for a portion of the festivities.

The Hampton native put together one of the most storied careers in the history of the game. The 1997 Rookie of the Year would go on to become an 11-time All-Star. His 24,368 points rank 28th on the all-time NBA career scoring list, as he was the NBA scoring champion four times, and his No. 3 is retired by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tickets for the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase are $10. The full schedule for the event is below:

11:00- Hampton Christian vs. Norfolk Christian
12:30- Oscar Smith vs. Grafton
2:00- Lafayette vs. Phoebus
3:30- John Champe vs. Norview
5:00- Kempsville vs. Hampton
6:30- Highland Springs vs. Lake Taylor
8:00- Churchland vs. Bethel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
