Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase returns to Bethel High School this Saturday

HAMPTON, VA (WTRK)- Allen Iverson left his mark during his high school basketball and football career in Hampton Roads. Decades later, he continues to provide opportunities for young student-athletes to showcase their skills.

Iverson will host his annual holiday showcase at the gym that bears his name at Bethel High School this Saturday. The event is becoming a December 23 tradition at the school and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be in attendance for a portion of the festivities.

The Hampton native put together one of the most storied careers in the history of the game. The 1997 Rookie of the Year would go on to become an 11-time All-Star. His 24,368 points rank 28th on the all-time NBA career scoring list, as he was the NBA scoring champion four times, and his No. 3 is retired by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tickets for the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase are $10. The full schedule for the event is below:

11:00- Hampton Christian vs. Norfolk Christian

12:30- Oscar Smith vs. Grafton

2:00- Lafayette vs. Phoebus

3:30- John Champe vs. Norview

5:00- Kempsville vs. Hampton

6:30- Highland Springs vs. Lake Taylor

8:00- Churchland vs. Bethel

